Gaidar Forum 2020: A Platform to Find Answers to the Main Challenges of the New Decade

MOSCOW, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Gaidar Forum, Russia and the World: Challenges of the New Decade, is held at the Presidential Academy on January 15-16, 2020 and it brings together the leading international academics, politicians, financiers and representatives of the global business elite once again. More than 14,700 participants have registered for the forum, including 600 speakers from more than 30 countries.

The Gaidar Forum is held at the Presidential Academy under the auspices of the Government of the Russian Federation. This year, the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will work in the framework of the Gaidar Forum in a new format. On January 17, he will meet with experts who took part in the 11th Gaidar Forum. It is planned to discuss the issues raised during the discussions at the forum.

Over 11 years, the Gaidar Forum has become one of the most respected expert platforms that traditionally determines the vector for public and academic discussion. This year's forum will focus on how to answer the main challenges facing Russia and the world in the new decade. The agenda of the event includes Russia's development strategy, national development goals and economic growth, science and technology breakthroughs and digitalization, the transformation of public administration systems and geopolitical trends, education and social elevators for young people, tax myths and the transformation of the banking system, and businesses' social responsibility. The Message from the President of the Russian Federation to the Federal Assembly becomes the leitmotif of the forum's business program.

The session What Hinders Economic Growth? will be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, and Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina. The participants in the discussion will specifically focus on the need for additional structural reforms, non-economic factors of economic dynamics and institutional measures that are necessary to launch growth mechanisms.

During the session on Horizons of Economic Policy, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will deliver a keynote report on the effectiveness of various economic policy tools.

Global climate change will be discussed at the session on Climate Agenda: What Is Going to Change Everything? The participants will explore the potential the modern world has for responding to the climate crisis, as well as the possibilities of a technological response to this challenge. The session will be attended by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Mikhail Rasstrigin, President of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesRalph Gonsalves, and representatives of major Russian companies.

The participants in the session on National Technology Policy and Regional Specifics will try to answer the question of how to effectively incorporate regional specifics when forming a national technology policy. Head of Rusnano state corporation Anatoly Chubais and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will take part in the discussion of mechanisms for synchronizing support for technology companies at the regional and federal levels, the possibilities of forming interregional mechanisms for supporting technology initiatives and major businesses' role in regional technology policy.

During the international session Greater Europe: Is It Still in The Making? experts will analyze the causes and prerequisites of the existing Russian-European relations and outline a comprehensive basis for their further development. The participants will include former Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Giulio Tremonti (1994-1995, 2001-2006, 2008-2011), Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel (2000-2007), Ambassador of the European Union to the Russian FederationMarkus Ederer.

One of the most interesting events at the forum will be the open dialogue Global Agenda: Challenges, Opportunities, Risks, where RANEPA Rector Vladimir Mau and former President of France (2007-2012) Nicolas Sarkozy will discuss the likelihood of a new global crisis, the outlook and risks for the European Union in the new decade, as well as the political and socioeconomic consequences of digitalization at the global level.

