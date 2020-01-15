Genomic Vision rallied behind GIPTIS to fight against rare diseases, a major public health issue

Several research programs, using Genomic Vision technology and equipment, will be launched in this unique center to speed up the development of treatments

New assays will be commercialized by Genomic Vision, under GIPTIS approval and guidance

Regulatory News:

GENOMIC VISION (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a biotechnology company developing Molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to investigate DNA structural and dynamic changes, in particular in the human genome, is pleased to announce a partnership with GIPTIS, the future Euro Mediterranean Institute founded by Professor Nicolas Lévy, head of the Medical Genetic Department at the renowned hospital of "La Timone" in Marseille. The aim of this partnership is to accelerate and facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of patients, thanks to Genomic Vision proprietary technology and expertise.

In order to improve the management of patients affected by rare genetic diseases, GIPTIS has defined as main objectives to accelerate diagnosis, increase research capacity, multiply the number of effective treatments and improve the care of patients and families.

Professor Nicolas Lévy explains: "Genomic Vision has developed a powerful technology that helps to understand complex genetic abnormalities, in particular in aging and neurological diseases, two therapeutic areas with high unmet clinical needs. It is really helpful in particular to characterize genomic regions with highly repeated sequences for which NGS technologies are not efficient enough."

Terms of the partnership include several research programs with the development of news assays targeting specific genetic disorders on which Genomic Vision will have exclusive commercialization rights.

Aaron Bensimon, CEO and co-founder of Genomic Vision, adds: "It is the fusion between technological innovation and unmet clinical needs that will cross the frontiers and will bring to the doctors and patients novel tests. Genomic Vision and GIPTIS are the appropriate partners to develop such a novel approach. GIPTIS will bring to GV an important source of unmet medical need in the field of neurological diseases and will be a major asset for the development and validation of these new tests. We are very proud to have been selected by this prestigious institute to participate in this outstanding project. It is not only an opportunity to set-up new IVD assays, but also an opening to Southern markets in which genetic disease rates are higher than elsewhere."

ABOUT GIPTIS

Today, rare genetic diseases affect 3 million people in France, more than cancer and Alzheimer's disease combined, and 50 million around the Mediterranean. More than 95% of patients are without adequate treatment and 60% of them are children.

In the majority of cases, these diseases are serious, disabling, chronic and have an impact on entire families.

The aim of GIPTIS: to treat patients better, faster and on a larger scale by facilitating collaborations between the best of the public and private sectors, academic and industrial worlds. GIPTIS unites medical teams, fundamental and applied research teams, start-ups, drug companies and patients associations in the same innovative place of excellence.

GIPTIS faces 4 challenges: accelerate the diagnoses, increase research capacity, multiply the number of effective treatments, improve care for patients and families.

Founded by internationally acclaimed geneticist, Professor Nicolas Lévy, GIPTIS will be a non-profit foundation with mixed governance, for successful cooperation between private and public sectors.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing molecular assays and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genomes, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. These tools are currently use for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com.

Membre des indices CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 29, 2019 filed with the AMF under reference number R19-004, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005771/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

Co-founder, Chairman CEO

+33 1 49 08 07 50

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Strategic Communications

+33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu