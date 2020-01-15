With tortoise-sized openings at the bottom of the fence, and improved growth of plants that are vital to tortoise survival, a solar farm in Nevada can provide a better habitat than the surrounding desert. First Solar found similar habitat gains in California.From pv magazine USA Desert tortoises roam inside and outside a 15 MW community solar farm owned by the Valley Electric Association in the U.S. state of Nevada, thanks to fence openings that Bombard Renewable Energy built in. The plants that desert tortoises need for survival are growing well inside the fenced area. Creosote plants used by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...