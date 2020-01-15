MONDI PLC - Director Update

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

15 January 2020

Director update

Further to the announcement released on 10 January 2020 notifying that it has been agreed with Peter Oswald, Group Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), that he will step down as CEO and from the board of Mondi plc on 31 March 2020, we have since been advised that Peter will be appointed to the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG with effect from 1 April 2020.

Enquiries:

Investors/analysts:

Clara Valera

Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

+44 193 282 6357

Media:

Kerry Cooper

Mondi Group Head of External Communication

+44 193 282 6323

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting)

+44 790 968 4466

