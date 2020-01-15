NNIT A/S: NNIT and Lundbeck extend collaboration

Press release

NNIT and Lundbeck extend collaboration

NNIT extends sixteen-year collaboration with another four years.

Copenhagen, January 15, 2020 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck), a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases.

According to the new agreement, NNIT will for the next four years continue to maintain and support Lundbeck's global applications portfolio including operations of their SAP environment, Robotic Process Automation and Test Management for life sciences.

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Ricco Larsen says:

"We are proud to continue this decade-long collaboration, where we deliver advanced life sciences IT to create value and support to Lundbeck's digital transformation for the benefit of people with brain diseases."

The estimated total value of the new agreement is a large double-digit million amount (DKK).

