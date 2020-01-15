Jeremy Straker, SVP International Sales, named #2 SaaS sales leader in the UK

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that Sales Confidence, a fast-growing community that champions the UK's SaaS founders, sales leaders, and the next generation of talent, has included Jeremy Straker, SVP International Sales, Applications, on its annual list of the Top 50 UK Sales Leaders 2019.

Making the list for the second year in a row, Straker has more than 19 years' experience in enterprise software, with a proven track record of adding value to SaaS sales teams across the UK, including both MICROS Systems and RightNow Technologies (acquired by Oracle for $1.5 billion).

"I'm honoured to make this prestigious list for the second consecutive year, surrounded by such a talented and accomplished peer group," said Straker. "It's such an exciting time to be leading Vonage's international sales team as we redefine business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact centre and communications APIs to transform the way they engage with their customers and employees. Achieving this recognition is really down to the great team I have around me, the power and potential of the Vonage solution, and our focus on helping businesses create superior experiences."

