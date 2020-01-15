Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size Worth $46.19 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum foil packaging market size is estimated to reach USD46.19billion by 2025, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for packaged food coupled with rapid rise of the pharmaceutical packaging industry is anticipated to drive the growth. Aluminum is infinitely recyclable and contributes to sustainable packaging solutions, which is expected to further drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the foil wraps product segment is estimated to reach USD 13.67 billion by 2025, mainly driven by the increasing application scope in the tobacco and food and beverages industries

In terms of revenue, the food and beverages end use segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for ready to eat food products

The pouches product segment is anticipated to exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2025, owing to versatile applications of the product in numerous industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and tobacco

The aluminum foil packaging market is highly fragmented in nature, with several small and medium enterprises present in regional market spaces. Product innovation, R&D, geographic expansion, and acquisitions are among the major strategic initiatives adopted by the key market players to reinforce their strong competitive positions in the global market

Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Novelis Aluminum, Coppice Alupack Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Aliberico S.L.U., Carcano Antonio S.p.A., and Aleris Corporation are some of the key players operating in the market

Read 85 page research report with ToC on "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foil Wraps, Pouches, Blisters, Containers), By End Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-foil-packaging-market

Aluminum foil is highly used for packaging numerous products including foods, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic items. Aluminum is highly useful in packaging industry owing to its properties such as corrosion resistance, ductility, malleability, reflectiveness, and light weight. It also offers impermeable barrier to air and light which increases the product shelf life.

Aluminum foils are used for making numerous packaging products including foil wraps, pouches, blisters, and containers. Aluminum foil containers are majorly used in the food service industry to food packaging. Pouches are chiefly used for packing numerous beverages including juices, energy drinks, and ketchups. Blisters are mainly used for packaging pharmaceutical products.

The aluminum foil packaging market is dominated by Asia Pacific owing to high production of aluminum in China. The Asia Pacific market is expected witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to high consumer base and rapidly growing food industry. Rapid growth of food delivery services from 2014 to 2018 has further boosted the market growth in the past five years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum foil packaging market based onproduct, end use, and region:

Aluminum Foil Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Foil Wraps



Pouches



Blisters



Containers



Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverage



Tobacco



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Others

Aluminum Foil Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE

