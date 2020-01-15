TOKYO, Jan 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited and Honda R&D Co., Ltd., a R&D subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., today signed an agreement to undertake joint research on heavy-duty trucks, utilizing fuel cells (FC) as the powertrain.Today, the automobile industry is facing a demand to reduce exhaust gas/carbon emissions from mobility products in order to address the on-going global challenge of reducing humanity's environmental footprint. Moreover, from the perspective of energy security, the industry is required to take initiatives to promote the utilization of renewable energy.Under these circumstances, as a commercial vehicle manufacturer committed to supporting transportation, Isuzu has been striving to promote the utilization of low-carbon and sustainable energy. To that end, Isuzu has been researching and developing various powertrains including clean diesel engine, engines for natural gas vehicles (NGVs) and electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, which accommodate a broad range of customer needs and how vehicles are used. In parallel, Honda has been working toward the realization of a carbon-free society and, to this end, in addition to hybrid and battery electric vehicles, Honda has been researching and developing fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), the ultimate environmental technology, for more than 30 years.There are still some issues that need to be addressed to popularize the use of FC and hydrogen energy, including issues related to cost and infrastructure. These issues need to be tackled not only by individual companies but more expansively through industry-wide initiatives. Against this backdrop, Isuzu was striving to expand its lineup of next-generation powertrains for heavy-duty trucks, and Honda was striving to expand the application of its FC technologies beyond use for passenger vehicles, which will represent progress toward the realization of a hydrogen society. Sharing the same technological research goals, the two companies reached an agreement to conduct joint research on heavy-duty FC trucks.Taking advantage of the respective strengths each company has amassed over a long period of time, that is, Isuzu's strengths in the development of heavy-duty trucks and Honda's strengths in the development of FC, the two companies will strive to establish the foundation for basic technologies such as FC powertrain and vehicle control technologies. Moreover, through this joint research, Isuzu and Honda will not only realize clean, low-noise, low-vibration heavy-duty trucks customers are waiting for, but also promote expansive discussions by the industry so that the use of FC trucks and hydrogen energy can contribute to the future prosperity of the logistics industry and all other industries in our society and to the early realization of hydrogen society.About Isuzu Motors LimitedHead office address: 6-26-1 Minami-Oi, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-8722 JapanBusiness: Production and sales of commercial vehicles, pick-up trucks, diesel/natural gas engines, parts and components.About Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Head office address: 2-1-1 Minamiaoyama , Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8556, JapanBusiness: Production and sales of mobility products (motorcycles, automobiles, power products, etc.)Source: HondaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.