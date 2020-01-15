Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84D ISIN: US23283R1005 Ticker-Symbol: RCY 
Tradegate
15.01.20
09:55 Uhr
55,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYRUSONE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,00
55,50
09:59
55,00
55,50
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CYRUSONE
CYRUSONE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYRUSONE INC55,500,00 %