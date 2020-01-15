After winning the Phocuswright Conference last November in Miami and the Laurier du Voyage d'affaires -Sûreté du Voyageur- last December in Paris, MagicStay, the platform dedicated to accommodation for business tourism and professional mobility has announced that it currently has over 700,000 apartments, villas or apart-hotels available throughout the world.

"We are now connected to the main estate agencies and apart-hotels around the world. These advertisements, which are often provided on an exclusive basis, can be booked instantly and directly on our platform or via the business travel booking tools." stated Valéry Linÿer, CEO of the company founded in 2013.

"Moreover, we are developing our services for long-term stays to include temporary accommodation for expatriates, accommodation for consultants or employees on long-term assignments and we now offer our Extendeez software to companies in order to optimize and facilitate the management of accommodation used by their employees as well as to ensure employee safety." said Valéry Linÿer.

About MagicStay:

MagicStay is a digital platform created in France in 2013. It is dedicated to the accommodation of business travelers or employees of large companies on business trips.

