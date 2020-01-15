Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of January 16, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol ----------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG62Q589 MINI L Scanship Holding AVA 2 MINI L Vow AVA 02 ----------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG637Z89 MINI L Scanship Holding AVA 5 MINI L Vow AVA 05 ----------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG62Q258 MINI L Scanship Holding AVA 1 MINI L Vow AVA 01 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB