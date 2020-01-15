Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended November 30, 2019.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter include:

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue increased by 8.5%;

Increase in global independent label revenue of 10.9% on a currency adjusted basis;

Increased spending on product and business development to drive new market acquisition.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

Play MPE currency adjusted revenue for the quarter ended November 30, 2019 grew by 8.5% over the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Increases in revenue were driven by expanded use by independent labels in Canada and the United States. Foreign currency fluctuations reduced the overall positive impact to our Play MPE revenues resulting in a net 6.3% increase in reported Play MPE revenue. Overall expenditure growth of 22% is the result of increased investments in product development and business development to increase the cadence of product enhancement and to establish new markets for Play MPE.

"During the quarter we continued to increase our investment in product development and business development resources by reinvesting our sustained revenue growth," said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "These new investments are expected to increase product enhancements and new market acquisition in the short term."

The company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to January 8, 2020 of 512,555 shares (representing 4.7% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $490,500 USD.

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on January 15, 2020, to further discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 15660597. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc.















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)



















Three months ended November 30,





2019



2018





$

$ Revenue

1,045,856



984,019









Cost of revenue







Hosting costs

26,617



29,957

Internal engineering support

6,847



7,371

Customer support

39,371



28,247

Third party and transaction costs

12,447



10,595



85,282



76,170

Gross Margin

960,574



907,849











Operating expenses





General and administrative

219,503



171,675

Sales and marketing

283,756



211,153

Research and development

319,974



290,641

Depreciation and amortization 32,072 20,624



855,305



694,093 Income from operations

105,269



213,756

Other income







Interest income 6,389



6,434 Net income

111,658



220,190









Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,552



(49,085 )

Total comprehensive income



113,210



171,105











Net income per common share,

basic and diluted

0.01



0.02







Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

10,954,603



11,002,786















Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States dollars)





As at,

November 30,



August 31,





2019



2019





$



$













ASSETS











Current











Cash and cash equivalents

1,545,080



2,512,138

Short-term investments

1,138,375



380,056

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for







doubtful accounts of $10,113 [August 31, 2019 - $10,106]

416,870



332,271

Other receivables

11,411



14,240

Prepaid expenses

69,882



77,067 Total current assets

3,181,618



3,315,772

Deposits

33,739



33,716

Property and equipment, net

270,424



260,907

Intangible assets, net

20,579



24,695

Right of use asset 559,635 - Total assets 4,065,995 3,635,090









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

203,335



132,451

Accrued liabilities

269,373



303,470

Deferred leasehold inducement

-



46,774

Deferred revenue

15,274



23,388

Current portion of operating lease liability

216,645



-

Total current liabilities

704,627



506,083

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

393,104



-

Total liabilities

1,097,731



506,083









Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,702,041 shares







[August 31, 2019 - issued and outstanding 11,000,786 shares]

10,702



11,001

Additional paid-in capital

9,576,694



9,850,348

Accumulated deficit

(6,228,825 )

(6,340,483 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(390,307 )



(391,859 )

Total stockholders' equity

2,968,264



3,129,007

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

4,065,995



3,635,090

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

