Games Workshop's (GAW) interim results are ahead of expectations. The highest rates of revenue growth were achieved in the channels with the highest operating margins, ie Trade (40% margin) and Online (64% margin). This has produced a strong improvement in free cash flow generation and ROCE has improved from 96% to 111%. We upgrade our forecasts for FY20 and FY21 by a further 3% following the 9% upgrade in November. Our DCF-based valuation increases by 11% to 5,748p.

