Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Brett Miller

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

b) LEI

213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each





ISIN: GB0002258472

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares across two junior ISAs relating to the PDMR and Persons Closely Associated as follows:



1. 200 shares - J R F Miller

2. 200 shares - J L Miller

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £5.5185 200 £5.5185 200

d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price









400 shares





£2207.40

e) Date of the transaction

14 January 2020