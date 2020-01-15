The "Toys Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes current Europe market scenario, latest drivers and restraints to provide current market analysis as well as expected market situation in future.

The market is segmented based on product into:

Games and puzzle toys

Infant and preschool toys

Construction or activity toys

Soft or plush toys

Dolls and accessories

Adoption of STEAM toys for children's skills enhancement will drive toys market vendor's sales through the forecast period.

The market growth will also be impacted by trends such as increase in number of preschools, and advent of eco-friendly toys.

Expanding product portfolio influencing product premiumization, emergence of eco-friendly toys and presence of toy gifting culture will drive this market's growth over the forecast period.

The impact of the key challenges such as availability of counterfeit products, growing popularity of digital games and e-games, and presence of stringent government regulations on the market is analyzed in detail. These challenges, if all come true during the forecast period, will have a significant negative influence on the market.

To provide a holistic view of the market, we have included detailed competitive scenario and product offerings of the prominent vendors which include Hasbro, Mattel, Simba Dickie Group, The LEGO Group, and TOMY. Porter's five force analysis is also included to provide a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.

Key highlights of toys market in Europe for the period 2020-2024:

Market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2024

In-depth analysis of factors impacting growth of the toys market during the next five years

Key challenges faced by the vendors in toys market

Detailed competitive landscape analysis and extensive information on around 25 vendors

Current market size of toys market in Europe, its contribution to the parent market and estimate of size of market for each year during the forecast period of 2020-2024

Exact factors influencing purchase behavior of customers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market Ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

3.3 Market Size 2019

3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Threat of Rivalry

4.6 Market Condition

5 Market Segmentation

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

7.2 Geographic Comparison

7.3 Europe Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.4 North America Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.7 MEA Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.8 Key Leading Countries

7.9 Market Opportunity

8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends

9 Vendor landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape Disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

11.6 List of Exhibits

