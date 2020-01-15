Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to announce its partnership with Duuo (by The Co-operators Group Limited), a new digital insurance brand with a focus on the gig and sharing economies.



Since launching in late 2018, Duuo, in collaboration with Slice Labs Inc., has reimagined Canadian insurance by providing on-demand, digital solutions that meet the emerging needs of consumers and businesses participating in the sharing economy. Through the partnership, Duuo will develop a custom, easy-to-use insurance product that HeyBryan will be able to offer the home-maintenance Experts on its platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Duuo to provide our customers and our Experts with greater peace of mind when using the HeyBryan app," says Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan. "A like-minded innovator in the digital sharing economy, Duuo is a natural fit as our insurance partner," he adds.

Upon developing the app in 2018, HeyBryan took several initiatives to ensure a safe and secure experience for customers, including payment processing through the app and an in-depth Expert screening process. The Company's partnership with Duuo is a further step in its commitment to deliver a secure environment for its customers.

"As an emerging leader in the gig economy, HeyBryan shares Duuo's enthusiasm for innovation," says Robin Shufelt, Managing Director of Duuo. "Our goal is to help platforms like HeyBryan grow and flourish, which is why we're so excited to collaborate with them to develop Canada's first on-demand insurance solution in the home-maintenance category."

Development will begin in January, with further details about the partnership and launch date to be revealed in the coming months

About Duuo:





Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

For more information, visit www.duuo.ca or contact pr@duuo.ca

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

