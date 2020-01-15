The telecom power solutions market is poised to grow by USD 2.23 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Telecom power systems are used in the telecommunication network as a power supply unit in the case of grid power interruptions and fluctuations. The rising penetration of loT devices, reducing ASPs of smart devices, the proliferation of cloud-based loT devices, and loT implementation in the automotive, industrial, and healthcare sectors are driving investments in telecom network infrastructure. Moreover, the increased penetration of smartphones in rural areas has also compelled telecom network service providers to expand their network coverage to enable last-mile accessibility for carrier and mobile data. Thus, the rising investments in telecommunication network will boost the demand for telecom power solutions during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, technological advancements in telecom power solutions systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Telecom Power Solutions Market: Technological Advancements in Telecom Power Solutions Systems

The telecom power solutions market has been witnessing significant technological advancements over the past few years. Some of the technological advancements include the introduction of advanced power system controllers and standalone rectifiers. The advances are aimed at increasing the power efficiency of base stations and small cells in telecom network infrastructure. The integration of these technology components into base stations and small cells are allowing service providers to reduce power consumption in the networks, thereby helping them adhere to the intensifying environmental regulations.

"Other factors such as the growing adoption of FTTX and increasing number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the growth of the telecom power solutions market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Telecom Power Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the telecom power solutions marketby product (direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC), type (products and software services), deployment (access network and core network) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the telecom power solutions market share in APAC can be attributed to the increasing penetration of mobile subscription because of the consistently declining ASP of smartphones and reducing data tariffs in the region.

