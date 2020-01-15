Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, announced that its Monarch GM01Q LTE-M module has been validated and granted network ready status by TELUS, Canada's largest LTE operator. TELUS is the latest operator to certify Monarch GM01Q following other leading operators in USA, Europe, and Asia. Monarch GM01Q includes Sequans' Monarch LTE-M baseband chip and other elements, such as an LTE-optimized transceiver and global RF front end, needed for a complete modem system.The Monarch GM01Q module is designed to be a total solution for device makers to build IoT devices with the ultra-low power consumption and enhanced coverage that are needed for successful IoT business cases.

"Being validated by TELUS is very important to our customers building LTE-M devices for the Canadian market," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Monarch GM01Q is now certified all over the world, and customers using it benefit from this proven maturity in their ability to design once and deploy anywhere, with a significantly shortened time to market."

Sequans' Monarch GM01Q module comprises Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip and all other elements necessary for a complete LTE modem system. These include an LTE-optimized transceiver, a complete Single SKU RF front-end to support LTE bands worldwide, and key interfaces, all in a single compact LGA package. Monarch GM01Q provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch GM01Q features Sequans' proprietary dynamic power management technology that enables industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp.

