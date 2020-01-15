Technical Staffing and Consulting: Recruit Top 10% IT Professionals for Your Company with GTN Technical Staffing

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / GTN Technical Staffing is a leading provider of information technology professionals for Fortune 2000 companies around the globe. This recruiting company specializes in identifying, screening, and recruiting the top 10% information technology professionals for their clients. This company understands the cyber security market and has what it takes to hire the top IT talent from the market successfully.

This company provides solutions to staff augmentation and direct hire through four niches - GTNCyber, GTNDigital, GTNPayroll, and GTNProfessional Services. Their GTNCyber include cyber strategy, identify and access management, security operations/threat, intelligence, security GRC, cyber defense / cyber response, corporate transformation, digital investigations, and remediation, among many others. GTNDigital services, among others, include database marketing, data analytics, web development, and creative design.

GTN is also Go to Network for payroll and staff management, including on-boarding and off-boarding. They offer comprehensive payroll management, full benefits - workers compensation, health insurance, matching 401k, proprietary online time sheet system, tax withholdings and reporting / I-9 compliance, and background / drug screening / mandatory audits. GTN also offers a wide range of professional services for companies in 15 countries around the globe from their offices in Dallas and Phoenix. The professional services include networking security, desktop support/help desk, system engineering/administration/infrastructure, management, ERP, and so on.

Recruiters at GTN Technical Staffing work closely with every client to find the right consultant for their company. All the recruiters are certified in their specific technology and have been through rigorous technical boot camps so they can find the best talent. Each of their recruiters is dedicated, passionate, and knowledgeable professional in bringing the right person to the table for hard to fill roles. Jim bright and GTN team make sure that clients have a well-designed and articulated talent acquisition plan so that they can achieve the results they aspire. The people at GTN recruits staff who can develop into future leaders and who are precise fits in the company's technological advancement.

GTN Technical Staffing is an elite staffing agency in Dallas in Phoenix, with 380+ satisfied clients where they have filled 2,500+ jobs for clients in 15 countries around the world in the past 19 years; some of which have been on contract for 8 + years.

