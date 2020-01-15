APO Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500k investment 15-Jan-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST For Immediate Release Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500k investment ? Hazem Ben-Gacem invests half a million euros in Tunisian fashion brand ? LYOUM set to accelerate its international expansion plans Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM [1] is eyeing new product ranges and expansion in international markets after an investment of EUR500,000 from Hazem Ben-Gacem. The Tunisian philanthropist believes the Tunis-based business, founded by French and Tunisian couple Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane, can fulfil its ambitions of overseas growth with the new investment. Founded in 2011 following the Tunisian uprising, LYOUM has been a forefront player on the Mediterranean apparel and design market. This new funding will enable the company, which is renowned for designing stunning fresh apparel that casually highlights the Mediterranean lifestyle, to double its workforce and push expansion outside of Tunisia. M Ben-Gacem, said: "LYOUM is an exciting brand and one that has grown steadily from a start-up into a business that is ready to expand. "It is an ideal business to invest in with two ambitious and intelligent people in charge. Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane have a very clear plan of what they want to achieve with the business and how they want to expand it. This investment will help them succeed with the plan." LYOUM, which has two boutiques in Tunisia at La Marsa and Tunis el Menzah1, has also run successful 'pop-up' shops in Paris and London and has a very effective international online sales market. The fresh investment will be used to expand into other European markets, as well as enhancing their digital sales channels and communications. "We have an ambitious vision, which is we want to build LYOUM into an international Mediterranean brand," said Claire Ben Chaabane. "This is an important investment for LYOUM that will allow the company to set the pace and better prepare to tackle this exciting challenge! "The success of our pop-up boutiques in Paris and London over the past three years confirms LYOUM's potential in the European market. "Wherever we go, the enthusiasm we encounter reinforces our unique clothing offer, its authenticity and that LYOUM has a place in such competitive markets." It is the second significant investment in the business since its launch in 2011, following an injection of funds from Mehdi Majoul in 2015. LYOUM's highly sought-after apparel is 100 per cent manufactured in Tunisia. Its fashion lines offer unique Mediterranean blends, mixing Arabic and European influences with a touch of Parisian chic. Its online presence, which evokes the advent of a new contemporary Arabic cultural scene, includes a website plus a hardcore of followers on social media channels Facebook [2] (67k) and Instagram [3] (51k). Ends// Issue date: 15th January 2020 Photo 1: Left to right: Co-founders Sofiane Ben Chaabane and Claire Ben Chaabane and Co-investors Hazem Ben-Gacem and Mehdi Majoul. Photo 2 & 3: Models wearing Lyoum brand. Digital channels Website: https://lyoum.fr [1] Insta: https://www.instagram.com/lyoummm/ [3] FB: https://www.facebook.com/lyoumconcept [2] Media contact: leila@bluejaycommunication.com Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 953933 15-Jan-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a7f86f9a9880db6e51fdc900da222455&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02169141c2fcb0d5c313807b929576c1&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=da797186936a66241f5bb7d475c30505&application_id=953933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 07:50 ET (12:50 GMT)