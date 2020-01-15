Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International Enters Product Development Agreement for its Save a Life Choking Rescue Device

Product Development and Design Agreement with Tanaka Kapec Design Group

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it has signed an agreement with Tanaka Kapec Design Group (TKDG), based in Norwalk, Connecticut. Odyssey's Save a Life choking rescue device is patented, has been lab tested for proof of concept and addresses a large market application.

TKDG, with over 35 years of extensive experience and expertise in the medical industry, will provide strategic product development and industrial design to Odyssey's Save a Life choking rescue device.

(Product in development, not yet commercially available)

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "We are excited about entering this next phase for our choking rescue device called Save a Life. We chose to work closely with Tanaka Kapec Design Group after discussions with many potential contract manufacturers because of their excellence in product development and design and impressive track record in medical devices. We will be seeking a fast regulatory path with a 510k application to the FDA."

Jeffrey Kapec, Principal and Executive Vice President of Tanaka Kapec Design Group, commented, "We believe Save a Life addresses a major need in the market with its automated, mechanical anti-choking device in a single action. Its instantaneous action can be easily operated by any person to dislodge an object from the throat. We look forward to helping Odyssey bring Save a Life to market."

About Tanaka Kapec Design Group

Simple solutions to strategic product development challenges. Breakthrough innovation in industrial design. A reputation for delivering industrial product design excellence. With over 35 years of extensive experience, we understand the medical industry. Our designers have logged hundreds of hours studying clinical practice and procedures in the OR, surgical suites, central supply, labs, diagnostics, and treatment centers. We understand the realities surrounding medical product development. We understand the impact of good ergonomic design imparted in surgical instruments, diagnostic equipment, drug delivery systems, and packaging. TKDG aligns a human-centered, three dimensional development process that delivers outstanding outcomes, affecting how medical products engage the physician and convey intelligent design.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.wedesigntosimplify.com

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

