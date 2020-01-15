Falcon Technologies Launches New Website; Commences Review of Expanded Offerings at Xtraction One Plus.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLCN), a company who specializes in the marketing, sales, distribution and processing of cannabidiol (CBD) as well as other products derived from industrial hemp, announced today that it has launched its new website, https://ecogrowthstrategies.com.

The website will allow all stakeholders access to up to date information regarding Eco-Growth Strategies a/k/a Falcon Technologies.

In addition to the launch of its website, the company's management team assembled in Fort Lauderdale last week to evaluate adding a novel extraction technology to its planned facility. This technology has the potential to further refine the raw cannabidiol (CBD),cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and many other known cannabinoid compounds from distillate oils to a final product that is deemed pharmaceutical grade.

Alan Lien, President of XtractionOne Plus commented, "I am thrilled with the launch of the new website. The company intends to bring additional information regarding operations over the next several weeks. As for having met with the group offering the new extraction technology last week, I am excited about the potential to incorporate this IP into our already established hemp processes. It has a real potential to significantly increase the quality of products that can be offered in the hemp-based product marketplace."

William Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, "we are very excited about the new website. Our intenion is to provide as much transparency to our shareholders and business partners as possible. Our goal is to make this website our hub for all parties interested Eco Growth Strategies. As for the interest in the potential new extraction technology we studied in Florida, we believe it will have the capability to add a highly refined product to our line of offerings. Our team is continuing its due diligence and will release more information as it becomes available."

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. A/K/A Falcon Technologies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

