Power management company Eaton today announced that Aravind Yarlagadda has been named executive vice president and chief digital officer. In this role, he will be based in Beachwood, Ohio, and will report to Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005477/en/

Aravind Yarlagadda (Photo: Business Wire)

Yarlagadda joins Eaton from Itron, Inc., a leader in delivering IoT solutions for the utilities and cities industry segments, where he was most recently senior vice president and general manager of the Outcomes Business. Prior to this, he served in a number of senior leadership roles at Schneider Electric, Invensys and Tyco, leading product management, marketing, solution development, business development, digitalization and services.

"Aravind is a unique and talented leader skilled in delivering enterprise solutions and leading digitalization initiatives for the industrial and energy infrastructure segments," said Arnold. "His knowledge and experience leading software businesses will be instrumental as we continue our transformation into an intelligent power management company."

Yarlagadda holds a bachelor's degree in engineering, electronics and instrumentation from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, India, and a master's degree in computer science from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 101,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005477/en/

Contacts:

Katy Brasser

(440) 523-7076

KatyBrasser@eaton.com