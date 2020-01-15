The multi-attraction pass company, known for its variety and flexibility, announces new leadership

Leisure Pass Group, whose sightseeing passes let travelers explore on their own terms, is announcing a change in the company's leadership: CCO Jon Owen is stepping up to CEO as Ted Stimpson, the current CEO, moves into the role of President. These leadership appointments took effect on January 1, 2020.

Leisure Pass Group's Go City and Great City brands operate in 33 cities spread across 17 countries and five continents. More than three million sightseers rely on the convenient and flexible digital passes to visit 16 million attractions each year.

"At Leisure Pass Group, we want people to love travel as much as we do. Our mission is to give customers the best city vacation they've ever had," says Owen. "We want everyone who uses our passes to make incredible memories, without having to stress about being locked into an itinerary or about which activities fit into their budget. That's why we work hard to provide users with a wide range of attractions, tours, experiences, and activities-all available at one low price, on a flexible and easy-to-use digital pass."

Since 2017, Owen has overseen significant sales and profitability growth in Leisure Pass Group's global businesses, across both direct-to-consumer and third-party channels. As CEO, he plans to stay true to the company's core mission while extending Leisure Pass Group's coverage to more of the world's great cities, continuing to improve the customer's in-market experience through the company's industry leading apps, and driving ancillary sales revenue using in-depth data on where customers are and what they plan to do. Significantly extending Leisure Pass Group's addressable market by investing in customer acquisition in Asia is also a priority.

"Since joining Leisure Pass Group Jon has proven himself again and again to be a driven leader with a talent for growth," says Ian Wheeler, Chairman of Leisure Pass Group. "We're also thrilled that Ted will be staying on to serve as President. He's been an incredible CEO, presiding over 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth."

In his almost three years as CEO, Stimpson has led the successful integration and expansion of the three separate businesses that combined to become Leisure Pass Group. As President, he will help manage Leisure Pass Group's senior industry and partner relationships, particularly those based in the United States. In addition, he will continue to be a respected spokesperson for the company within the broader travel industry.

"Jon is uniquely qualified to lead Leisure Pass Group through the next phase of growth," says Stimpson. "He has a strong vision for the company's future. I'm excited to keep working with him to grow Leisure Pass Group and help more people see the world."

ABOUT THE LEISURE PASS GROUP

The Leisure Pass Group is the largest multi-attraction pass company in the world, operating in 40 destinations (33 cities under the Go City and Great Cities brands, plus a further 7 under technology license deals), over 20 countries, and across five continents. Its passes enable travelers to save money and time when sightseeing.

www.leisurepassgroup.com

