Italian steelmaker Acciaierie Venete will buy solar power procured by Swiss energy trader DXT Commodities from a third-party unsubsidized PV plant in Italy under a five-year power purchase agreement.Swiss energy trader DXT Commodities will act as electricity off-taker for an unsubsidized PV plant planned in Italy under a five-year deal and will sell the power on to Italian steel manufacturer Acciaierie Venete S.p.A. The company building the PV project at an unspecified location in Italy was not identified by the steelmaker in a press release it issued on Monday. The solar park is expected to begin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...