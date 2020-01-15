As it moves towards grid connection this month, the solar project in the south of Oman demonstrates the value proposition of n-type PV cell technology, Chinese solar manufacturer Jolywood has argued at the World Future Energy Summit. The project is said to be the largest n-type bifacial array in the world.Solar project developers in the Middle East are increasingly aware of the potential of n-type PV technology, particularly for bifacial systems, according to Chinese solar manufacturer Jolywood. The company used the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi to highlight its claim its 125 MWdc/105 ...

