ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Renews GE Healthcare Collaboration Agreement

Supports Commercialization of TAEUS Liver Product Targeting NAFLD-NASH

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced it has renewed its collaboration agreement with the GE Healthcare unit of General Electric Company, extending the agreement's term to January 2021.

"2020 is off to an exciting start and we are pleased to renew our collaboration agreement with GE Healthcare, the global leader in clinical ultrasound and ENDRA's partner since 2016," said Francois Michelon, CEO of ENDRA. "Last month we submitted the technical file for ENDRA's CE Mark review, and we are looking forward to working with GE Healthcare as we progress towards commercializing TAEUS in 2020."

Under the terms of the agreement, GE Healthcare will continue to support ENDRA's commercialization activities for its TAEUS technology for use in a fatty liver application by, among other things, facilitating introductions to GE Healthcare clinical ultrasound customers. In return for this assistance, ENDRA will afford GE Healthcare certain rights of first offer with respect to manufacturing and licensing rights for the target application. In addition to extending the agreement's term, the renewal modified the terms of these rights of first offer.

"ENDRA's technology has the potential to bring significant new capabilities to ultrasound and address unmet clinical needs in point-of-care NAFLD-NASH assessment and monitoring, which aligns with GE Healthcare's mission to increase access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare," said Brian McEathron, GE Healthcare's Vice President and General Manager for General Imaging Ultrasound. "We're excited to bring the TAEUS fatty liver product to market and help improve patient outcomes."

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with an estimated 365,000 cart-based, non-prenatal ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

