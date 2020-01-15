Maplewood Country Day Camp Donates Part of Enrollment Funds to Local Charities

From January 1 through February 15, 2020, for every 2020 camp enrollment received Maplewood will donate $50 to School on Wheels and local food pantries

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center is happy to provide $50 for every camp enrollment received between January 1 and February 15, 2020, to local food pantries and School on Wheels, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide academic stability for children impacted by homelessness.

Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center in South Easton, Massachusetts has been family-owned and operated since its founding in 1965. Maplewood is a community that encourages friendship, leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

Maplewood Day Camp has also opened enrollment for its preschool, which offers a four-hour, two-day and three-day program from September to mid-June. The program runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the option of extending to 2:15 p.m. by signing up for enrichment classes in gymnastics, sports, and art. The Tuesday/Thursday program is for children aged 2.9 to four years and the Monday/Tuesday/Friday program is for children aged four and five years.

Throughout its 55-year history, Maplewood has forged strong relationships with many charitable organizations and has a strong commitment to give back to the communities that surround it. Throughout its charitable giving campaign last year, Maplewood raised over $3,500, which was donated to School on Wheels and local food pantries.

For more information, please visit https://www.maplewoodyearround.com/

About Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center

Maplewood's after school programs help children build confidence, boost academic performance, and promote physical well being, all while providing a safe and structured environment. The program includes transportation from Easton Public Schools, 30 acres of indoor and outdoor activities, academic assistance, and tutoring and convenient hours for families - until 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood also offers weekly programming for children ages 6 and younger, including bouncing in Maplewood's moonwalk, playing in the gym, participating in gymnastics, and visiting the play structures at the Village.

Families from all over the area have consistently recommended Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center for instilling confidence in their children, providing them with positive enrichment activities and an unmatched quality of care.

Contact:

Lee Pinstein

Email: info@maplewoodyearround.com

SOURCE: Maplewood Country Day Camp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573161/Maplewood-Country-Day-Camp-Donates-Part-of-Enrollment-Funds-to-Local-Charities