The author's new report is an analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the Italian automated microbiology market during the next five years. The report examines key trends, reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for molecular diagnostic, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening and immunodiagnostic procedures, as well as over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, application, market segment; profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.

Rationale

The level of automation in the microbiology laboratory has been lagging behind that of other major clinical laboratory segments, such as chemistry and hematology. The slow acceptance of the technology is in part due to the complexity of developing automation suitable for microbiology tests.

The introduction of automated microbiology instrumentation has been delayed by a number of intrinsic and technical problems. The diffusion of automated microbiology systems, once the technology was developed, has not matched that of other automated laboratory technologies. The acquisition of automation in microbiology has been slowed by forces less easily identifiable than the effects of various reimbursement plans. Some laboratorians still believe that current instrumentation is not the ultimate technology and expect better automation on the horizon.

The driving force behind the need for rapid reporting of microbiological test results is the clinical relevance in a time of financial austerity, a time when cost and health care effectiveness to the patient and diagnostician looms ever larger, and where after-the-fact results at high expense are coming under severe scrutiny worldwide.

This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding Italian microbiology market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Sales and market shares for major suppliers by individual test.

Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease assays by individual test.

Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy).

Review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Specimen Types

Urine

Sterile Fluids: Blood, Serum, CSF

Throat Swabs, Respiratory Secretions

Genital Secretions

Stool

Abscess/Wound

Sputum

Saliva

Applications

Microbial Identification

Antibiotic Susceptibility

Urine Screening

Blood Cultures

Review of Major Automated Systems

Review of major automated molecular diagnostic, multipurpose, specialized, microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, blood culture, urine screening, and immunodiagnostic analyzers.

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report

AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.

Technology Review

Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody, immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential applications for the microbiology market.

Global listings of companies developing or marketing microbiology products by individual test.

Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Emerging opportunities for new analyzers, reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Contains 417 pages and 75 tables

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

