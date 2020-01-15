Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 ISIN: US0028241000 Ticker-Symbol: ABL 
Tradegate
15.01.20
15:31 Uhr
77,12 Euro
+0,08
+0,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,04
77,49
15:32
77,12
77,50
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES77,12+0,10 %
ENZO BIOCHEM INC2,2800,00 %
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG42,380+0,70 %
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC302,90+1,34 %