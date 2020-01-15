Interpretation - Blockchain Application Sample: Ecological Layout of DC Alliance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / DC Alliance is a technology-oriented community autonomy organization, set up spontaneously by all kinds of talents in computer engineering, cryptography, mathematics, economics and finance.

At present, DC Alliance is committed to the future business, empowering the blockchain, and solving application problems.

Financial Layout

Decentralized Financial Infrastructure

Block chain technology has broad prospects in the fields of digital currency, payment settlement and the Internet of Things finance.

DC decentralization financial alliance takes the Alliance as the center, actively arranges each kind of financial business, improves the existing financial system, and creates the fair and just trading environment.

"A Basket of Stabilized Currency" and Decentralized Exchange

"A Basket of Stabilized Currency" of DCCY was officially issued and the decentralized exchange will be launched on June 1, breaking the boundaries of traditional centralized finance and redefining the market.

Technical Layout

DC Decentralization Technology Alliance

DC alliance technology hackers spontaneously formed the DC decentralization technology alliance which is committed to the development and promotion of DCCY so as to promote the safe development of the open source ecological community.

In their point of view, blockchain can be shared, transparent and decentralized, not only in the financial sector, but also it has the potential in the application in the banking, insurance, the Internet of Things and other sectors.

DAPP Chain Development

DCCY is not only a distributed financial public chain, but also a Dapp-oriented application platform chain.

Its performance advantage makes it easy for developers to develop in the chain and build their blockchain world.

On this basis, DCCY will break through the online and offline channels, and empower the real economy by technology, so as to promote the arrival of blockchain 4.0.

Decentralized Atomic Cross-chain

DC decentralization financial alliance provides a set of independently innovative, transparent and credible cross-chain technology scheme, so as to facilitate the development of blockchain technology from "chain island" to "chain network".

Agglomerate Consensus and Lay out the Future

In the future, DC Alliance will build a data platform. To improve the public-chain ecology and speed up the construction of financial infrastructure by means of cross-chain coordination.

