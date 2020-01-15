Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) ("the Company"), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company for an interview. President & CEO of the Company, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began by noting that the Company recently added a new member to their sales and marketing team, Tonya Chandler. "Tonya is a 20-year veteran of the water and wastewater industry," shared Calvert. "She brings a wealth of talent and experience in developing real-life solutions in the field," he added. "It's really a great fit."

Jolly then commented on the Company's success throughout 2019 and asked about their strategy for 2020. "The challenge now is to manage the growth," said Calvert. "The trick for us is to narrow the focus on high-margin opportunities, high value to a customer, build out the team, and put a little capital behind the company for growth," said Calvert.

The conversation then turned to the Company's involvement in solutions for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) water contamination. "Everyone is figuring out that this is a big problem," said Calvert, adding that the PFAS crisis poses a significant financial impact. "These compounds are stuck in the water. They are these forever-chemicals that are persistent and cumulative and have been linked to significant adverse health effects," said Calvert. "The world is looking for a solution," said Calvert.

"We've proved out in the first phase [of the EPA-funded project] that our solution works, and now we're in the scale-up mode. We have an application pending for a phase two [EPA SBIR] grant and have additional grants we're working on," shared Calvert. "What we believe we will bring to market is a low-cost solution that will allow us to extract these contaminants out of the water in a cost-effective way," said Calvert. "We do believe it is scalable, so the future is very bright."

To close the interview, Calvert expressed his confidence in the Company's technology and the potential it represents. "2020 is the year in which we see leveraged expansion," said Calvert. "This is going to be the year where we watch accelerated growth leverage through these relationships," closed Calvert.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

