New Medical Device That is Proving Effective Against the Worlds Toughest Viruses, Including: Ebola, Hep C, HIV, West Nile and Smallpox Wins FDA Designation "Breakthrough Device"

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - A new study published in the journal Molecular Therapy reports that researchers found a drug used in the treatment of HIV that may also suppress Zika virus infection. Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day.

Research and developments with multidisciplinary approaches are proving vital to the treatment and defense against viral and infection diseases as they become more aggressive and deadly. Companies preparing to offer new treatments to deal with the onslaught may become some of valuable over the next decade. Leaders in this space are anticipating strong revenue from collaborations including NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS), and SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA)

One relative unknown in the space is Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focusing on addressing unmet needs in health and biodefense worldwide. Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) is the developer of the patented Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. This device can be used in wide application to combat highly infectious diseases like the Ebola virus. Aethlon is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals.

Targeting Two Viruses at the Same Time

The drug called rilpivirine was shown in the new study that uses cell and animal models to stop Zika virus by targeting enzymes that both HIV and Zika virus depend on for their very replication. These enzymes also occur in a larger group of viruses that are considered closely related to Zika. These are the viruses that are also known to cause dengue, yellow fever, West Nile fever, and hepatitis C.

Kamel Khalili, PhD, Laura H. Carnell Professor and Chair of the Department of Neuroscience, Director of the Center for Neurovirology, and Director of the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at LKSOM explains, "HIV and Zika virus are distinct types of RNA viruses. By discovering that rilpivirine blocks Zika virus replication by binding to an RNA polymerase enzyme common to a family of RNA viruses, we've opened the way to potentially being able to treat multiple RNA virus infections using the same strategy."

Zika virus requires an enzyme known as non-structural protein 5 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (NS5 RdRp) in order to replicate inside cells. One of the researchers in the new study showed that rilpivirine suppresses Zika virus infection in cells through the blocking of viral replication, effectively rendering Zika useless. The researchers employed structural biology and computational studies in order to show that rilpivirine prevents viral replication by binding specifically to the NS5 domain.

Taking on Multiple Viruses as a Defense

The approach in the study is one of several areas where biotechnology companies are innovating across viruses. This may mean combing technologies or finding novel treatments such as the approach of Aethlon Medical Inc. Unveiled in 2014, Aethlon Medical is developing its Hemopurifier- of the most intriguing, patent-protected therapeutic devices in the world.

This unique blood purification device is a first-in-class therapeutic technology receiving two FDA Breakthrough designations, through multiple therapeutic targets: viral disease and cancer.

To date, Hemopurifier therapy has been administered to individuals infected with Ebola virus, Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and the Human Immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In the case of Ebola, it was through a "remarkable response" to the Hemopurifier therapy to a comatose patient (a Ugandan physician) with multiple organ failure at the time that led to the accolades given by Time Magazine.

Beyond human treatment experiences, pre-clinical Hemopurifier studies have validated the broad-spectrum capture of numerous viral threats, including: Chikungunya, Dengue and West Nile virus, Vaccinia and Monkey pox, models for human Smallpox infection. Since receiving its FDA "Breakthrough Device" designation, Hemopurifier therapy has also earned the spotlight of its role of fighting cancer in cases of chemotherapy resistance, promotion of metastasis, and immune suppression.

A Way Forward for Dealing with Deadly Viruses

Researchers clearly see the approaches being lauded as a way forward with viruses and infectious diseases. And there is good reason to be on the lookout for real breakthrough in treatment. Epidemics involving flavivirus infections, particularly HIV, Zika, dengue, and hepatitis C, frequently overlap geographically and temporally. "The potential applications of this work are huge," the researchers suggested.

"We now have a clear path forward," Dr. Khalili said. "We have a starting point from which we can find ways to make these drugs even more potent and more effective against flaviviruses."

Word is the researchers will step up their studies to develop ways to improve the effectiveness of NNRTIs in blocking infection with Zika virus and other flaviviruses. That can only benefit the developers of therapies and drugs that will guard from wider infections. Companies in the biotech space that could benefit from breakthroughs and the treatment of the virus-based diseases include:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of drug candidates to address a spectrum of large, unmet medical needs. They are focused on harnessing powerful, untapped biology underlying major diseases to develop transformative therapeutics for patients.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is a life sciences company that focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. Emergent BioSolutions recently reported it had landed a $2 billion government contract to provide smallpox vaccines. Analysts note that our government remains vigilant about protecting its people and military from biologic threats and continues to stockpile items like vaccines to ensure they're prepared.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the health security markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York. SIGA recently announced that the Canadian Department of National Defense (CDND) has issued an advanced contract award notice (ACAN), indicating that it intends to award a contract to fund regulatory filing with Health Canada for approval of oral TPOXX.

For a more on biotech developments and the markets providing solutions, view the report at USA News Group: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/01/03/could-this-fda-designated-breakthrough-device-literally-save-the-world-from-a-threat-that-could-wipe-out-millions-of-people-in-hours/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure:

This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those of USA News Group only and are subject to change without notice. USA News Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611