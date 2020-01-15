Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2020 / 15:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.0474 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5073702 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 40771 EQS News ID: 954325 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 09:21 ET (14:21 GMT)