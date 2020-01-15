NOTICE 15.1.2020 WARRANTS Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 32 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 16.1.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend E) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752780