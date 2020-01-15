15 January 2020

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

Results of General Meeting

The Board of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held earlier today, the special resolution as set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 10 December 2019 was passed. The Resolution was put to the meeting and duly passed on a poll. The results are detailed below:

Resolution Votes for (% of votes cast) Votes against (% of votes cast) Votes withheld (a) the appropriation and authorisation of distributable profits of the Company to the payment of the 2015 Relevant Distributions, 2016 Relevant Distributions, 2017 Relevant Distributions and 2018 Relevant Distributions, as defined in the circular dated 10 December 2019, and collectively the "Relevant Distributions";



(b) any and all claims which the Company has or may have arising out of or in connection with the payment of the Relevant Distributions against its shareholders who appeared on the register of shareholders on the relevant record date for a Relevant Distribution be waived and released, and a deed of release in favour of such shareholders be entered into by the Company; and



(c) any and all claims which the Company has or may have against the Relevant Directors arising out of or in connection with the approval, declaration or payment of the Relevant Distributions be waived and released and that a deed of release in favour of each of such Relevant Directors be entered into by the Company. 4,476,274 (99.3) 31,009 (0.7)



11,466



Notes:

The 'vote withheld' option is provided to enable a shareholder to abstain on the Resolution. It is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for and against the Resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company with voting rights at 6.30 p.m. on 13 January 2020, the voting record date, was 18,088,480.

Following the passing of the Resolution, and as described in detail in the circular published by the Company on 10 December 2019, the Company has today entered into a deed of release in respect of its shareholders and a deed of release in respect of its Directors and Former Directors.

