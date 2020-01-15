Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2020) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has intersected 12.14 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 13.5 metres ("m") during exploration drilling at the NT Zone on the Rowan Mine Property in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario. The Company also intersected several additional positive gold intersections from NT Zone expansion drilling.

Drill Highlights Include:

12.14 gpt Au over 13.5 m

9.14 gpt Au over 7.5 m

5.38 gpt Au over 21.0 m

11.13 gpt Au over 3.0 m

4.99 gpt over 5.2 m

6.34 gpt over 3.0 m

West Red Lake Gold completed 3,060 m of diamond drilling in twelve holes along a 250 m portion of the 2 km long NT Zone. The exploration drilling program was designed to expand NT Zone gold mineralization to depth and along strike from the previous 1,443 m, eight hole drill program that intersected 14.18 gpt Au over 7.8 m, 6.51 gpt over 9.3 m, 13.80 gpt over 1.8 m and 3.76 gpt over 5.6 m (see news release dated January 30, 2019).

Drilling indicates the presence of four parallel gold zones situated within the 100 metre wide NT Zone structure. The four gold zones are separated by 20 to 30 metres and trend along strike within the north-east trending NT Zone. The two central most zones appear to be the most prospective and are situated approximately 20 meters apart in the central area of the NT Zone structure.

Future exploration drilling on the property is planned to follow NT Zone gold mineralization to greater depth below the positive drill results and also continue exploration drilling further along strike to the northeast.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated "We are very pleased that the exploration drill program successfully expanded gold mineralization at the NT Zone. These drill results demonstrate that the 2 km long NT Zone holds significant exploration potential and is a new area of exploration focus which is located a few hundred metres south of the Rowan Mine gold deposit."

All the current holes intersected the NT Zone which consists of a broad hydrothermal deformation zone comprised of ultramafic, mafic and felsic volcanics as well as iron formation. The drilling intersected in excess of 100 m of pervasive alteration in every hole and most of the holes ended in alteration. All the lithologies have undergone intensive pervasive hydrothermal alteration consisting of extensive sericitization, silicification and carbonatization. This results in a sequence of rocks consisting of predominately sericite, iron carbonate, silica / quartz and fuchsite. Sulphide mineralization, consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite, is also associated with the alteration package.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

All drilling was completed using NQ size core. Gold analyses on the samples collected by West Red Lake Gold were performed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The Rowan Mine property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 4,468,900 tonnes at an average grade of 7.57 grams per tonne Au containing 1,087,700 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne (NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 16, 2016 filed on sedar.com). The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kilometre strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

West Red Lake Project Diamond Drill Results Table



