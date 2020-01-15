President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined plans to fund her Green Deal with a mix of EU, member state and private sector contributions. Now it is over to individual nations and the European Parliament.The European Commission has announced an ambition to generate €1 trillion to finance its European Green Deal. The commission threw down the gauntlet to EU member states and the European Parliament yesterday by emphasizing the urgency of pushing through the climate change funding arrangement as talks over the bloc's next long-term budget near completion. In an announcement of the financing ambition ...

