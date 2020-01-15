ABB Formula E heads south for the summer

Group release | Zurich, Switzerland | 2020-01-15

ABB Formula E returns to Santiago for the third round in the championship's sixth season

E-mobility and mining projects benefiting from ABB technology

Courtesy of Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is returning to the Parque O'Higgins Circuit in Santiago, Chile, for the third round of Season 6.

After a thrilling double-header in Ad Diriyah, which saw Sam Bird and Alexander Sims reach the top step of the podium in rounds one and two respectively, the championship is heading to the southern hemisphere for the summer. The Antofagasta Minerals Santiago E-Prix takes place against the stunning backdrop of the Andes on a 2.3km, 11-turn circuit in a 75-hectare recreation space in the center of the city. Following his season-opener success and win at the Chilean track in 2019, Sam Bird is sure to be a strong contender this weekend.

Chile has become a true capital of e-mobility, with ABB a major player in this sector. The country is home to a 1,000km network of fast chargers - the most extensive in South America - including more than 30 ABB chargers. As part of this network, ABB also supplied the continent's first ultra-fast charger, located in Santiago. The Terra HP is the world's fastest EV-charger, adding up to 200 kilometers of range to an electric vehicle in just eight minutes.

Santiago further showcases the country's focus on e-mobility and building a more sustainable future. With nearly 400 electric buses in its public transportation system, the Chilean capital operates the world's largest e-bus fleet outside of China. ABB is a leading global provider of charging stations for such applications, including automated systems for overnight charging in bus depots and "opportunity" battery replenishment along routes during the day. In February, ABB will inaugurate Chile's first depot chargers to charge 24 fully electric buses.

It's not just in the implementation of EVs and charging infrastructure that Chile holds a pivotal role in the global e-mobility revolution. It is also as the world's second largest producer of lithium, a vital component of lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries such as those that power the ABB Formula E cars. Drawn from the salt flats of the Atacama Desert, around 1,600 km north of Santiago, lithium is in high demand as EV production multiplies. In addition, Chile is the world's main producer of copper, a high conductivity metal essential to electric vehicles, an activity in which ABB plays a large role.

ABB provides a range of cutting-edge technology for some of the country's main mining projects such as at Chile's largest state-run copper mining projects, with the gearless conveyor drive system for the world's most powerful conveyor belt system for an underground mining project. ABB has also installed the ventilation on-demand system, called ABB AbilityTM Ventilation Optimizer, both considered the largest in the world. By controlling the mine's ventilation system, the carbon footprint can be reduced, leading to energy savings of up to 50% per year.

In northern Chile, home to the desert with the highest level of solar radiation, ABB is responsible for providing solar inverters to more than 50% of the solar farms. The company's power equipment is also used extensively throughout Chile, helping to create a resilient energy supply that protects against earthquakes.

"ABB holds an important role in supporting Chile's industries, linking hydropower, solar or wind installations through its Ability digital solutions, automating mining operations and delivering technology," explained Marcelo Schumacker, Country Managing Director at ABB in Chile. "In addition, the country's commitment to e-mobility makes it an ideal location for both the championship and ABB to showcase and promote the future of transportation."

With two offices, one drives service workshop, and the ABB University (technology and local training center), Chile is a key market for ABB in Latin America with around 600 employees. The company has a long-term relationship with the main industries in Chile: pulp and paper, energy and, most of all, mining with domestic and international customers.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Calendar