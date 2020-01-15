Anomali, Inc.: Ubisoft Chooses Anomali to Secure Its Global IT Infrastructure

Anomali Gives Gaming Leader Access to Wide Range of Threat Feeds Needed to Defend Against Adversaries, Including Deep and Dark Web Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity, announced today that Ubisoft chose the Anomali Altitude integrated solutions suite to help secure its global IT infrastructure. Based in France, Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services. Ubisoft offers a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs and Tom Clancy's video game series, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six and Tom Clancy's The Division.



Gaming and interactive entertainment are among the fastest-growing online industries. Business data platform Statista reports that there are close to two billion online gamers, with that number expected to grow to almost three billion by 2021. By building a security infrastructure that seamlessly integrates cyber threat intelligence (CTI) from a range of sources, including the deep and dark web, Ubisoft is taking proactive steps to defend its users against the world's most advanced and active threats. By providing visibility into threat actors' activities, along with fast integration into Ubisoft security controls, Anomali helps to automate the detection, investigation and response processes.

As an Anomali customer, Ubisoft will be utilizing Anomali ThreatStream. This award-winning threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates and manages threat data from the broadest range of open source and proprietary feeds to create actionable threat intelligence that is relevant to customers' unique environments. Because Anomali ThreatStream integrates into existing security infrastructures, customers can automate intelligence-driven blocking, detection and remediation across security controls.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

Contact:

Joe Franscella

News Media Relations

EMEA-news@anomali.com



About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 1998-2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin's Creed, the For Honor logo, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's, The Division logo, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, the Soldier Icon, Watch Dogs, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.