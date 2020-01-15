At the request of WeSC AB, WeSC AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 16, 2020. Security name: WeSC TO2 ---------------------------- Short name: WESC TO2 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013042363 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188580 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price 0,01 SEK per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in WeSC AB. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 9, 2020 - March 23, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 19, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-505 000 50.