IHS Markit, ShowStoppers: IHS Markit - Technology Announces Innovation Award Winners at ShowStoppers at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / IHS Markit | Technology, now a part of Informa Tech, today announced the winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented at the ShowStoppers® @ CES press event on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"We were pleased again this year to be hosting and judging the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES, and we congratulate all the technology innovators who participated in the event," said Tom Morrod, research and analysis executive director at IHS Markit | Technology. "We consistently see an extraordinary group of nominees on display in Las Vegas, and it always is challenging to select the victors in each category, but the winners demonstrated an extraordinary level of innovation, vision and creativity."

The winners, by category, of the 2020 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ CES are:

AR, VR and gaming: AlignVR, for AlignVR

· Runner up: Anomaly Productions, for Creative Creature Catcher

Automotive: Tanvas, TanvasTouch for Automotive

Fitness, wearables and health devices: Bisu, for Bisu Body Coach

· Runners up: Eargo, for Eargo Neo HiFi; and OMRON Healthcare, for Complete™

· Honorable mentions: Jabra, for Jabra Elite Active 75t with Jabra MySound; Matias, for Matias Programmable Ergo Pro Keyboard; MYHIXEL, for MYHIXEL; Pix Inc., for Pix Backpack; Whistle Labs, for Whistle FIT

Home Audio: MPOW Innovation Inc, for MPOW X4.0

Mobile accessories: Yubico, for The YubiKey 5Ci

· Runners up: Acouva, for Acouva AMP; ohsnap, for ohsnap; Speck Products, for Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology; and Wacom, for Wacom One

· Honorable mention: Nite Ize, for Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Bags

Mobile computing: HP, for HP Elite Dragonfly G2

· Runner up: HP, for HP Spectre x360 15

· Honorable mention: ResQProtect, for ResQ4Mac

Personal entertainment: Celestron, for StarSense Explorer DX

· Honorable mention: Carkit AI, for Roxie Car Karaoke

Robotics and drones: Sunflower Labs Inc., for Sunflower Home Awareness System

· Runners up: Lora DiCarlo, for Baci and Onda; and ZeroKey Inc., for Smart Space

Smart home and appliances: Brilliant Home Control, for Brilliant Smart Dimmer Switch

· Runner Up: Avast, for Avast Omni

· Honorable mention: TandemLED, for TandemLED + WAV Smart Control

Video displays and devices: HP, for HP ENVY 32 All-in-One

A panel of technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit | Technology evaluate and score the nominated products based on 10 criteria, and the winner in each category is the nominee that receives the highest score. Reflecting the highly competitive nature of the Innovation Awards, runners up include those nominees that achieved 90 percent of the winner's score in the respective category, and honorable mentions include those that achieved 80 percent of the winner's score in the category.

Approximately 100 technology innovators exhibited at the ShowStoppers @ CES 2020 event, where invited technology journalists, analysts and industry influencers were able to view, preview and learn about some of the most exciting technology products currently or soon to be on the market.

Judges

The following IHS Markit | Technology research analysts judged the awards at ShowStoppers @ CES 2020:

• Paul Erickson, senior analyst, technology, media & telecom

• Paul Gagnon, senior director

• Paul Gray, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

• Brian Huh, principal analyst

• Sanju Khatri, director, consulting and strategic advisory services

• Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst, wireless power & power supply

• Blake Kozak, principal analyst, smart home and security technology

• Randy Lawson, technology consulting director

• Jeff Lin, research and analysis associate director

• Tom Morrod, research and analysis executive director

• Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst, smartphones

• Bing Zhang, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Upcoming ShowStoppers Event

The next ShowStoppers press event is ShowStoppers @ MWC Barcelona 2020, 23 Feb. 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.

