GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data - Amid Rising Global Financial Cyber Attacks and Crimes, GlobeX Receives Increased Requests For Its Cyber Security Solutions DigitalSafe, Custodia and PrivaTalk in South Asia For Secure Data Protection and Communication

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB:SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE:SWIS, SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, has received several requests for quotations from its Resellers for its Custodia encrypted email services and its other services, DigitalSafe and PrivaTalk. The primary services, Custodia and DigitalSafe have been requested by banks in order to transit to an encrypted email and document management environment in the midst of global cyber warfare and cyber-attacks on businesses, financial institutions and governments.

Potential orders from financial institutions and other non-government institutions in South Asia alone, so far reach up to USD 2,000,000 per year with exponential growth over the next two years as GlobeX sets up its South Asia network and offices. Most of the requests have come from financial institutions, however, the Company expects an equal or greater amount of orders coming from other sectors, such as energy, transportation, manufacturing and government. All the requests are coming from South Asia.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are very happy to start the year with such large requests for our services. We have been in talks with our Resellers in South Asia and other regions and are ready to protect their data from cyber-attacks and other unfortunate events. We are planning to close the first round of orders by the end of Q1 or beginning of Q2 2020 and move on to larger orders in South Asia. We have received a sudden surge of requests for our services and we are working overtime to send the quotations and information requests. Financial institutions are among the hardest hit when a cyber-attack happens as they house financial data of millions of individuals and businesses. Data is the lifeblood of all businesses, and GlobeX Data is committed to protect users' data and privacy from cyber-attacks. We look forward to expand these initial orders and deploy the services in 2020."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com



Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Alain Ghiai, CEO

+1.212.372.8828 or +1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573139/GlobeX-Data--Amid-Rising-Global-Financial-Cyber-Attacks-and-Crimes-GlobeX-Receives-Increased-Requests-For-Its-Cyber-Security-Solutions-DigitalSafe-Custodia-and-PrivaTalk-in-South-Asia-For-Secure-Data-Protection-and-Communication