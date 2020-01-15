In 2019 Q4 volume of loans issued amounted to EUR 4.47 M and, compared to 2018 Q4 grew by 7%. During 2019, volume of loans issued totalled to EUR 18,62 M. This is a 30% increase compared to 2018. Payment initiation service (PIS) continued to grow. In 2019 Q4, the company performed over 1.14 M transactions, compared to 533 K transactions in 2018 Q4. Transaction volume almost doubled. You can find more information in the attached report. Andrius Liukaitis CFO T.: +370 601 89654 E.: andrius@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752790