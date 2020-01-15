Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract allocated to ODDO BHF relating to the shares of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (Paris:AMPLI) (FR0012789667), the following means appeared in the liquidity account, on 31 December 2019:
Number of shares: 83,774
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €72,299.18
During the second half of 2019, the shares trading volume has been as follows:
- 192,034 shares purchased representing 572 transactions for a traded buying volume amounting to 287,091.45
- 191,430 shares sold representing 541 transactions for a traded selling volume amounting to 289,606.97
In the report at 30 June 2019, the liquidity account stood as follows:
Number of shares: 83,170
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,784.64
Next financial press release
H1 2019-20 sales: Thursday February 20, 2020, after market.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.
APPENDIX
Buy
Sell
Number of
Number of
Traded
Number of
Number of
Traded
TOTAL
572
192,034
287,091.45
541
191,430
289,606.97
01/07/2019
2
101
201.54
02/07/2019
3
2,000
3,960.00
1
1
2.06
03/07/2019
4
1,361
2,581.54
2
2
3.92
04/07/2019
2
1,001
1,866.97
1
1
1.93
05/07/2019
2
501
931.86
1
1
1.86
08/07/2019
3
1,000
1,860.00
09/07/2019
8
2,000
3,549.00
1
1
1.81
10/07/2019
1
1,000
1,740.00
3
1,000
1,765.00
11/07/2019
7
1,001
1,741.74
6
1,814
3,316.72
12/07/2019
4
1,001
1,721.71
1
1
1.73
15/07/2019
2
1,500
2,505.00
16/07/2019
1
1,000
1,630.00
2
100
164.00
17/07/2019
1
186
302.25
5
1,743
2,889.72
18/07/2019
6
3,100
4,991.00
2
785
1,288.6
19/07/2019
5
3,500
5,370.05
6
1,876
2,945.32
22/07/2019
2
1,300
1,963.00
1
1,124
1,742.20
23/07/2019
6
2,000
2,932.60
4
2,100
3,208.17
24/07/2019
3
1,000
1,470.00
2
1,001
1,501.50
25/07/2019
2
200
305.00
9
5,910
9,196.55
26/07/2019
3
2,000
2,960.00
3
831
1,259.80
29/07/2019
3
100
154.00
12
4,456
7,039.59
30/07/2019
12
6,583
9,704.00
2
1,000
1,530.00
31/07/2019
11
5,882
8,445.38
4
2,001
2,926.46
01/08/2019
7
2,211
3,165.27
2
101
147.45
02/08/2019
7
3,909
5,268.55
6
1,501
2,123.16
05/08/2019
1
1,000
1,300.00
5
1,000
1,346.00
06/08/2019
1
1
1.32
7
2,435
3,340.33
07/08/2019
6
3,000
4,310.10
08/08/2019
3
1,240
1,770.84
4
1,500
2,188.80
09/08/2019
3
1,262
1,760.74
2
2
2.92
12/08/2019
3
1,001
1,361.36
2
2
2.82
13/08/2019
3
480
640.42
1
500
682.50
14/08/2019
1
1
1.43
5
2,501
3,656,46
15/08/2019
2
1,001
1,401.40
1
1
1.43
16/08/2019
1
1
1.44
1
1
1.44
19/08/2019
3
1,001
1,391.39
2
5
7.15
20/08/2019
3
1,501
2,056.37
5
2,496
3,484.42
21/08/2019
3
1,331
1,825.2
2
6
8.37
22/08/2019
2
551
760.38
2
501
691.38
23/08/2019
5
1,045
1,425.28
1
1
1.39
26/08/2019
5
700
969.01
2
116
162.39
27/08/2019
4
1,201
1,636.36
10
3,000
4,165.50
28/08/2019
7
2,147
2,983.69
6
3,000
4,239.90
29/08/2019
6
1,003
1,390.66
3
1,501
2,113.86
30/08/2019
6
917
1,263.72
3
526
736.14
02/09/2019
1
100
138
5
1,191
1,659.90
03/09/2019
13
8,001
10,281.29
2
3,001
3,901.30
04/09/2019
2
713
898.45
3
669
866.49
05/09/2019
1
1
1.30
9
2,000
2,620.00
06/09/2019
3
488
628.10
2
2
2.63
09/09/2019
2
728
931.11
1
1
1.32
10/09/2019
2
164
206.80
1
1
1.28
11/09/2019
3
969
1,209.60
2
101
128.77
12/09/2019
1
1
1.25
5
1,750
2,221.28
13/09/2019
8
2,000
2,597.60
19
7,500
9,943.50
16/09/2019
2
1,000
1,460.00
19
13,321
19,740.39
17/09/2019
1
1,000
1,490.00
1
1,000
1,550.00
18/09/2019
11
2,765
4,051.28
4
501
759.02
19/09/2019
6
1,300
1,878.11
31
13,300
21,496.79
20/09/2019
12
6,000
10,048.80
1
100
172.00
23/09/2019
9
5,000
7,915.00
1
1
1.61
24/09/2019
4
2,001
3,061.53
1
1
1.55
25/09/2019
14
5,001
7,596.52
1
1
1.57
26/09/2019
7
3,407
4,915.28
2
407
614.53
27/09/2019
3
1,991
2,827.22
30/09/2019
5
2,000
2,840.00
1
1
1.42
01/10/2019
1
1
1.41
2
1,001
1,411.41
02/10/2019
5
920
1,288.55
1
1
1.41
03/10/2019
6
2,182
3,004.83
2
501
691.38
04/10/2019
5
1,501
2,066.43
1
1
1.40
07/10/2019
5
3,001
4,071.46
1
1
1.36
08/10/2019
20
5,905
7,620.40
6
1,011
1,314.40
09/10/2019
1
1
1.31
13
6,392
8,605.55
10/10/2019
5
1,291
1,762.86
1
1
1.38
11/10/2019
3
710
958.50
7
5,001
7,016.90
14/10/2019
2
100
141,54
12
5,000
7,400.00
15/10/2019
2
499
753.49
2
1,199
1,847.54
16/10/2019
2
2
3.00
9
7,001
11,576.15
17/10/2019
3
501
829.21
4
672
1,135.68
18/10/2019
4
2,001
3,416.71
5
2,100
3,606.75
21/10/2019
1
1
1.73
5
2,000
3,460.00
22/10/2019
6
1,699
2,910.39
2
1,001
1,731.73
23/10/2019
4
1,101
1,878.20
3
1,501
2,591.78
24/10/2019
18
9,100
14,722.89
1
4
6.20
25/10/2019
19
11,000
16,395.50
2
51
81.60
28/10/2019
7
1,121
1,570.41
29/10/2019
1
1
1.40
10
4,352
6,201.16
30/10/2019
1
100
150.00
8
5,867
8,905.52
31/10/2019
3
201
302.48
6
1,952
3,039.85
01/11/2019
5
1,609
2,397.73
2
60
90.35
04/11/2019
2
692
1,020.70
1
1
1.49
05/11/2019
8
3,651
5,330.46
2
101
147.97
06/11/2019
6
4,000
5,655.20
1
1
1.44
07/11/2019
3
1,001
1,401.40
2
501
706.41
08/11/2019
1
1
1.43
1
1
1.43
11/11/2019
3
841
1,164.87
7
1,100
1,569.48
12/11/2019
2
161
224.61
8
1,401
1,981.15
13/11/2019
4
520
730.6
3
397
561.00
14/11/2019
1
481
675.81
4
477
680.11
15/11/2019
2
520
730.60
4
78
110.61
18/11/2019
1
1
1.42
4
58
81.51
19/11/2019
7
1,500
2,095.05
2
101
141.40
20/11/2019
4
421
586.20
4
1,721
2,409.40
21/11/2019
2
33
46.22
3
470
666.65
22/11/2019
1
1
1.43
18
12,100
18,792.51
25/11/2019
14
5,001
7,606.02
1
1
1.60
26/11/2019
3
514
758.15
4
2,001
3,001.50
27/11/2019
1
1
1.47
9
4,861
7,367.82
28/11/2019
2
501
789.08
12
3,000
4,740.00
29/11/2019
2
501
791.58
11
3,001
4,864.02
02/12/2019
11
2,500
3,970.00
1
1
1.62
03/12/2019
8
1,699
2,649.93
1
1
1.57
04/12/2019
4
976
1,506.07
1
1
1.58
05/12/2019
4
617
952.40
9
3,000
4,714.80
06/12/2019
3
163
254.79
3
501
791.58
09/12/2019
12
2,349
3,615.35
2
41
63.95
10/12/2019
5
632
964.94
2
501
774.05
11/12/2019
3
326
492.62
5
700
1,075.97
12/12/2019
3
301
461.55
16
3,961
6,389.09
13/12/2019
3
1,501
2,421.56
1
1
1.64
16/12/2019
3
1,500
2,380.05
2
500
820.00
17/12/2019
7
1,000
1,590.00
13
4,357
7,199.51
18/12/2019
7
1,501
2,504.12
1
1
1.68
19/12/2019
11
2,500
4,097.50
1
1
1.68
20/12/2019
3
287
461.47
3
901
1,453.13
23/12/2019
6
1,840
2,902.23
2
51
81.36
24/12/2019
1
1
1.53
1
1
1.57
27/12/2019
2
101
155.55
3
1,001
1,581.58
30/12/2019
5
1,500
2,470.05
31/12/2019
4
1,000
1,670.00
1
1,000
1,685.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005556/en/
Contacts:
Amplitude Surgical
Dimitri Borchtch
CFO
finances@amplitude-surgical.com
+33 (0)4 75 41 87 41
NewCap
Investor Relations
Théodora Xu
amplitude@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 20 42
NewCap
Media Relations
Nicolas Merigeau
amplitude@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55