Under the liquidity contract allocated to ODDO BHF relating to the shares of AMPLITUDE SURGICAL (Paris:AMPLI) (FR0012789667), the following means appeared in the liquidity account, on 31 December 2019:

Number of shares: 83,774

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €72,299.18

During the second half of 2019, the shares trading volume has been as follows:

192,034 shares purchased representing 572 transactions for a traded buying volume amounting to 287,091.45

191,430 shares sold representing 541 transactions for a traded selling volume amounting to 289,606.97

In the report at 30 June 2019, the liquidity account stood as follows:

Number of shares: 83,170

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,784.64

Next financial press release

H1 2019-20 sales: Thursday February 20, 2020, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2019, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 436 employees and recorded sales of c.103 million euros.

APPENDIX

