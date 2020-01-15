Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted, T cell enhancing therapeutics, announces the publication of a paper that demonstrates greater tissue penetration and in vivo efficacy of Humabody V H therapeutics compared to conventional antibody formats, in the scientific journal Cancer Research a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

The full paper by Nessler et al can be accessed online HERE

The study run by Dr Greg M. Thurber at the University of Michigan demonstrates that the level of tissue penetration by Humabodies plays a major role in therapeutic efficacy and illustrates the benefits of using an albumin-binding domain to extend serum circulation time.

Humabodies are small, in vivo matured human V H domain building blocks that can be easily assembled into multifunctional molecules. They can be configured for optimal target engagement in ways which can be challenging for regular antibody formats. Dr Thurber's results confirm that the smaller size and specifically tailored binding configuration achievable with Humabody molecules can result in improved penetration into the tumour microenvironment and a greater cancer-killing effect using a preclinical in vivo model of prostate cancer.

Dr Greg M. Thurber, an associate professor of chemical engineering and biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan, said:

"The tissue and cellular distribution of biologics is an important but understudied area in drug development. In collaboration with Crescendo, we demonstrated that the distribution of these drugs within the tumor was as significant as the total tumor dose in determining response. Importantly, this work shows how antibody engineering strategies can be used to design therapeutics with improved distribution to maximize efficacy."

Dr James Legg, SVP R&D at Crescendo Biologics, noted that:

"We're delighted to be working with Greg Thurber's team at the University of Michigan; they have developed a deep mechanistic understanding and expertise in the in vivo distribution of therapeutic agents. We look forward to continuing our collaboration."

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a T cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody V H therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T cell approaches in oncology.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA bispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity and is on track to enter the clinic in 2020. The company has a broad portfolio of additional Humabody products in preclinical development as well as a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where three Humabody products are currently advancing towards the clinic.

The Company's ability to develop multi-functional Humabody V H therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human V H domain building blocks (Humabody V H ). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody-based formats can be applied across a range of indications beyond cancer.

Crescendo Biologics is a private company located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200115005632/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Crescendo Biologics

Theodora Harold, CEO

Tel: 44 (0)1223 497140

info@crescendobiologics.com



Instinctif Partners

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Dr Christelle Kerouedan

/ Phil Marriage

Tel: 44 (0)20 7457 2020

crescendo@instinctif.com