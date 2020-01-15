On January 15, 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund units (FINNETFV, ISIN code LTIF00000443) on January 16, 2020 from the Baltic Fund List (the last listing day on the Baltic Fund list of INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund will be on January 15, 2020). These financial instruments will be removed from the Fund List following the provisions of item 19.5 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. The company INVL Asset Management announced on 19 November of 2019 that will merge the harmonized investment fund's "INVL Umbrella Fund" INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund into the open-ended harmonized investment fund "INVL Baltic Fund". More detailed information is available in the announcement here and in the Company's website here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.