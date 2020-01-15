DreamWorks Animation's Classic Media takes exclusive US TV, home video and VOD rights

Award-winning French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has secured a deal with DreamWorks Animation's Classic Media for its hilarious new animated series, Mr Magoo based on the hugely successful classic cartoon of the same name. DreamWorks has exclusively picked up all US TV, home video and VOD rights to season one (78 x 7'). Mr Magoo will then be available from 17/01/2020 on CBS All Access streaming service.

Marc du Pontavice at Xilam Animation said: "Since debuting in fall 2018, Mr Magoo has drawn strong ratings and captured the hearts of kids and their families around the world. The original version of Mr Magoo was first created in the US so we're delighted DreamWorks has now come on board to introduce local audiences to our fresh take on this wonderfully candid and optimistic character back where it all began 70 years ago."

Originally commissioned by France Télévisions, Mr Magoo currently airs on Turner's Boomerang channel in France, Africa, the Middle East, Israel, Turkey and Nordics, Cartoon Network (Asia), Discovery Kids (Latin America), Super RTL (Germany), VRT and RTBF (Belgium), SIC K (Portugal), RTVE (Spain), RTS (Switzerland), CITV (UK), Discovery and DEA Kids (Italy), among other channels.

This latest deal expands Xilam's US footprint which includes its recently announced Netflix commission for CGI animated preschool series Oggy Oggy, based on the company's hit global franchise Oggy and the Cockroaches. Netflix also acquired worldwide rights to the studio's critically acclaimed first adult animated feature I Lost My Body, which launched on 29 November 2019 and received the International Critics' Week Grand Prize at Cannes Film Festival, Cristal for a Feature Film and Audience Award at Annecy and Grand Prize at the Animation is Film Festival last year. I Lost My Body has also just been nominated in the 'Animated Feature Film' category for the Academy Awards 2020. Additionally, Xilam is in production on Disney+ original Chip 'n' Dale, which will feature the return of Disney's much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy.

About Mr Magoo

In the neighbourhood, everybody loves Mr Magoo the lively, kind-hearted and cheerful guy always happy to give a helping hand. But beware he also causes disasters! Without his glasses, he mistakes his surroundings for other places, gets people mixed up, and wreaks havoc everywhere he goes. All his neighbours have kindly adjusted to his uniqueness…except for one: a megalomaniac hamster by the name of Fizz whose sole goal is to have all of humanity recognize his tremendous genius. He's determined to leave his mark on history, but somehow Magoo always interferes, forever thwarting Fizz's crazy plans!

Mr Magoo has been adapted by Olivier Jean-Marie and Xilam's Hugo Gittard from John Hubley's original series, created in 1949. Hugo Gittard is also showrunner of the new series.

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and four feature films. The company's portfolio includes the multi award-winning animated feature I Lost my Body which won the Nespresso Grand Prize at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes Film Festival 2019 in addition to the Cristal for a Feature Film and Audience Award at Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2019, alongside internationally successful brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons, Mr Magoo and its pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million video views monthly, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

