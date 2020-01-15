Ukraine House Davos to Open January 20 - 24 in Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Chairs Meeting of the National Investment Council of Ukraine at Ukraine House Davos

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine House Davos will open its doors alongside the World Economic Forum for its third consecutive year led by co-organizers Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA), Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), Victor Pinchuk Foundation, and Horizon Capital, together with the generous support of valued sponsors. The House will showcase the best of the New Ukraine: a young and vibrant democracy in the heart of Europe, undergoing a massive transformation and led by a resilient, highly-educated and innovative new generation.Ukraine: Creativity, Innovation, Opportunity is its theme.

Centrally located at Promenade 57 in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine House Davos will open its doors at 6:00 pm on Monday, January 20th through 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24.

Ukraine House Davos will host the invitation-only meeting of the National Investment Council of Ukraine chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, the program includes engaging panels on global themes, evening receptions where guests may enjoy Ukrainian hospitality, traditional cuisine and live entertainment, an evening of cultural diplomacy and fashion show, and much more. A full agenda with links to register for open events may be found at: www.ukrainehousedavos.com. As space is limited, we encourage advance event registration.

Ukraine House Davos will feature panels on the country's strategic economic allies, dynamic civil society, character and leadership, women leaders making a global impact, fast-growing technology and leading tech entrepreneurs, investment opportunities, and much more. Confirmed international speakers and government officials participating in panels include:

Oleg Sentsov

David Arakhamia, Secretary of the National Investment Council of Ukraine , MP

Secretary of the National Investment Council of , MP Yuliya Kovaliv , Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Vitaliy Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv , former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion

Mayor of , former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Nico Erik Rosberg, Formula 1 World Champion, Greentech and Mobility Entrepreneur

Formula 1 World Champion, Greentech and Mobility Entrepreneur Johan Eliasch , Chairman and CEO of HEAD

, Chairman and CEO of HEAD Alain Pilloux , Vice President, Banking of EBRD

, Vice President, Banking of EBRD Jean-Christophe Laloux , Director General and Head of Lending Operations of EIB

, Director General and Head of Lending Operations of EIB Rashad Kaldany , Partner, CIO and Founder of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital

, Partner, CIO and Founder of Blue like an Orange Sustainable Capital Oksana Lyniv, Chief Conductor of Graz Opera and Graz Philharmonic Orchestra

Chief Conductor of Opera and Graz Philharmonic Orchestra Yuriy Kosyuk , Founder and CEO of MHP

, Founder and CEO of MHP Michael Yurkovich , CEO of TIU Canada

, CEO of TIU Canada Andriy Kobolyev , CEO, Naftogaz of Ukraine

, CEO, Naftogaz of Andrew McAfee , Co-Director and Co-Founder of MIT's Initiative on the Digital Economy and Principal Research Scientist at MIT

, Co-Director and Co-Founder of Initiative on the Digital Economy and Principal Research Scientist at Amy Bernstein , editor of Harvard Business Review

, editor of Harvard Business Review Gerard Seijts, Executive Director of Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership, Ivey Business School

Executive Director of Ian O. Ihnatowycz Institute for Leadership, Ivey Business School Dr Margareta Drzeniek , Senior Fellow of The Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils

, Senior Fellow of The Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils Ambassador John Herbst , Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center

Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Janez Kopac, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat

Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Shannon Kalayanamitr , Venture Partner of Gobi Partners

, Venture Partner of Gobi Partners Roy Sosa , Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rev Worldwide Inc

Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rev Worldwide Inc Kathryn Minshew , Co-Founder and CEO of The Muse

Additional high-profile speakers will be announced in due course.

Building on the success of 2019 with over 7,000 visitors, Ukraine House Davos is an opportunity for influential thinkers, leaders, entrepreneurs and businesspeople to gather to discover one of Europe's most promising emerging markets. "Ukraine is a modern, European country with a rich heritage and cultural legacy spanning over a thousand years," said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos. "We strive to tell the real story about Ukraine: to go beyond headlines and show the ground-breaking changes taking place in the country, spurring high-growth companies and sectors, and some of the most attractive investment opportunities in Europe."

Follow the event via social media on ukrainehousedavos and at:

Twitter: @UAHouseDavos

Facebook: @ukrainehousedavos

Instagram: @Ukraine.House.Davos

LinkedIN: UkraineHouseDavos

YouTube: ukrainehousedavos

About Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos Organizing Committee is led by five women who volunteer their efforts to launch this event:

Olga Afanasyeva , Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA)

, Executive Director of Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) Jaroslawa Johnson , President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF)

, President and CEO of Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF) Svitlana Grytsenko of Victor Pinchuk Foundation

of Victor Pinchuk Foundation Lenna Koszarny , Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, and,

, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, and, Alexa Chopivsky , Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos

Ukraine House Davos is made possible by the generous commitment of its sponsors:

Gold Sponsors: Temerty Foundation, TIU Canada, MHP, Naftogaz/UFEOGI

Panel Sponsors: CEO Club, EBS, First Generation Capital, Hillmont Partners, IT Ukraine Association, UNIT.City, Bohdan Hawrylyshyn Family Foundation (BHFF)

Hospitality Sponsors: Zirkova and Carlsberg; Fashion Show Sponsor: Oksana Karavanska

Ukraine House Davos is supported by the National Investment Council of Ukraine, UkraineInvest, Ukrainian World Congress, Atlantic Council, Reputation Institute.

Media Partners include NV, Liga.net, Ekonomichna Pravda, Ukraine Business News

www.ukrainehousedavos.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801232/Ukraine_House_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077362/Ukraine_house_davos.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077363/Ukraine_Davos_committee.jpg