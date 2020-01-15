The global automated microscopy market is poised to grow by USD 917.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 160-page research report with TOC on "Automated Microscopy Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Type (Optical microscopes, Electron microscopes, Scanning probe microscopes, and Other microscopes), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/automated-microscopy-market-industry-analysis

The high prevalence of cancer and advances in automated microscopy are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for breakthroughs in drugs for treating cancer is high due to the rising prevalence of cancer and growth in population, especially the geriatric population. This has led to the advent of a medical model, precision medicine (PM), that involves the development of personalized cancer drugs. This is driving the need for lab automation, including automated microscopy, which helps to minimize the cost, yield high efficiency results, and speed up every phase of drug development. The use of automated microscopy helps pharmaceutical companies to fasten the process of FDA approval for their drugs. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Microscopy Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Agilent CrossLab, and Diagnostics and genomics. The company offers Lionheart FX, which is a compact, inclusive, automated microscopy system.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company offers HYPERION Series FT-IR Microscopes and FTIR Microscope LUMOS II.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The company offers Celldiscoverer 7, ZEISS Smartzoom 5, and ZEISS Smartproof 5.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Environmental Applied Solutions, and Dental. The company offers Leica DM6 M, Leica M205 A, TL5000 Ergo, and SP8 FALCON.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Social Infrastructure Industrial Systems, Information and Telecommunication Systems, High Functional Materials Components, Construction Machinery, Automotive Systems, Electronic Systems Equipment, Smart Life Ecofriendly Systems, and Others. The company offers Transmission Electron Microscope HT7700, Scanning Electron Microscopes SU3800/SU3900, and Scanning Electron Microscope FlexSEM 1000 FlexSEM 1000 II.

Automated Microscopy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Optical microscopes

Electron microscopes

Scanning probe microscopes

Other microscopes

Automated Microscopy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

