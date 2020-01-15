Press release

Opfikon, January 15, 2020; 08:15 p.m. CET

Change in the Board of Directors of Sunrise Communications Group SA

Jesper Ovesen, Member of the Board of Directors since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee

Jesper Ovesen, Member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee since 2014, has decided not to stand for re-election as Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee at the next Annual General Meeting in April.

Peter Kurer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, quotes "I deeply regret that Jesper Ovesen has decided not to stand for re-election. He was amongst our longest standing Directors and an excellent Chair for the Audit Committee. Jesper added invaluable industry know-how, financial literacy and independency to the Board of Directors."

None of the outgoing independent Directors (Peter Kurer, Peter Schöpfer and Jesper Ovesen) will participate in the deliberations of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors with respect to the new composition of the Board of Directors. The remaining independent Directors of the Nomination and Compensation Committee will continue to serve on the Nomination and Compensation Committee with the purpose to support an independent selection process and to propose potential replacements for the three outgoing independent Directors to the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

