Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M5T ISIN: CH0267291224 Ticker-Symbol: SR2 
Lang & Schwarz
15.01.20
21:31  Uhr
73,88 Euro
-0,15
-0,20 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,25
74,50
21:32
65,70
65,80
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG73,88-0,20 %